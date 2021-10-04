Egypt Reports 745 New Coronavirus Cases, 36 Fatalities

The Health and Population Ministry said Friday 01/10/2021 that 745 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 305,269.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 36 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 17,367.

As many as 822 patients were discharged from hospitals after receiving medical care, taking the number of recoveries to 257,708, the spokesman said.