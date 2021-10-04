Somalia: Somaliland Deports 700 'Illegal Immigrants' From Somalia

2 October 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somaliland has deported at least 700 Somali nationals in an operation in Laasanod town on Saturday.

Speaking to the Media, the regional Police Chief said the operation targeted "illegal immigrants" from Somalia and Ethiopia.

Those affected included children born by Somalia national parents in the breakaway Somaliland.

Somaliland is an autonomous region in northern Somalia, which broke away and declared independence from Somalia in 1991.

Somalia and Somaliland have been locked in a decades-long standoff over Somaliland's 1991 claim of independence and Mogadishu's rejection of it.

No foreign power recognises Somaliland's sovereignty, but it is self-governing with an independent government, democratic elections and a distinct history.

