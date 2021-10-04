Tunisia Observes International Day of Non-Violence

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia is observing the International Day of Non-Violence on October 2, along with the international community.

«In view of increasing violence and calls to hatred in real life and online, and considering the serious psychological and physical impacts of violence on individuals and societies, Tunisia urges all national and international stakeholders to step up efforts to fight this phenomenon which threatens the peace and stability of nations,» reads a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad.

The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated violence and hate speeches in several countries, the same source says, adding that a healthy reconstruction after this scourge requires psychological care of the victims to allow their rehabilitation and reintegration.

Tunisia calls for determining the deep roots of conflicts as well as addressing the main causes of violence and threats to peace in the world.

It also urges developing a comprehensive and multidimensional approach advocating solidarity, respect for human rights, tolerance and acceptance of the other as well as dialogue so as to resolve crises, the statement adds.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry underlines that «Tunisia will remain, as it has always been, a country of peaceful coexistence between various cultures and civilizations, open to others and anchoring the values of citizenship, dignity and equality as universal values.»

The International Day of Non-Violence is observed on October 2, the anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi, leader of the Indian independence movement and pioneer of the philosophy and strategy of non-violence.