Tunisia: UGTT Holds Consultation Meeting On Situation in Tunisia

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT), on Saturday, held a consultation meeting during which proposals on the electoral law and the political regime in the country were put forward.

The meeting is part of following up the situation in Tunisia after the July 25 decisions and exchange views for a better visibility in thhe next period, the UGTT said in a statement.

The meeting also reviewed draft amendments to the electoral law, the political regime and the law on political parties and organisations.

Participants put forward proposals regarding the political and socio-economic fields, the statement said, adding two working documents containing proposals on the electoral law and the political regime will be published.

The UGTT reiterated its commitment to assume its role as a source of proposals and a regulating force, in order to preserve the gains of the republic and fundamental rights and freedoms.