Tunisia: UGTT Holds Consultation Meeting On Situation in Tunisia

2 October 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT), on Saturday, held a consultation meeting during which proposals on the electoral law and the political regime in the country were put forward.

The meeting is part of following up the situation in Tunisia after the July 25 decisions and exchange views for a better visibility in thhe next period, the UGTT said in a statement.

The meeting also reviewed draft amendments to the electoral law, the political regime and the law on political parties and organisations.

Participants put forward proposals regarding the political and socio-economic fields, the statement said, adding two working documents containing proposals on the electoral law and the political regime will be published.

The UGTT reiterated its commitment to assume its role as a source of proposals and a regulating force, in order to preserve the gains of the republic and fundamental rights and freedoms.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X