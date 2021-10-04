South Africa: SA Administers 52,556 New Covid-19 Vaccines

South Africa administered 52 556 COVID-19 vaccines in the past 24 hours, 43 137 more shots compared to last Sunday.

According to the Department of Health, this means the country has now distributed 17 875 187 vaccines since the start of the inoculation programme.

South Africa now has 9 075 189 fully vaccinated adults, of which 37 982 people either received the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine or the second dose of the Pfizer jab.

Meanwhile, as of Sunday, the cumulative number of COVID-19 identified cases identified stands at 2 906 422 after 809 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours.

Of the new cases, the majority of new infections were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal (177), followed by the Western Cape (156), Eastern Cape (127), Gauteng (97), Northern Cape (87).

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said the new infections came at a 3.4% positivity rate.

In addition, 27 more people succumbed to the disease, pushing the tally to 87 780 deaths.

The number of patients who recuperated stands at 2 906 422, translating to a recovery rate of 95.6%.

According to the NICD, there were new 30 hospital admissions in the past day, which means 6 268 patients are currently receiving treatment for COVID-19 in both the public and private health institutions across the country.