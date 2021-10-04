Egypt Sends Aircraft Loaded With Medical Aid to Somalia

CAIRO [SMN] - An Egyptian military aircraft loaded with tons of medical and pharmaceutical aid departed to Somalia, to contribute to alleviating the burdens of the Somali brothers.

The aid was provided by the Ministry of Health and population and comes in implementation of the directives of President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi to continue Egyptian support with friendly and brotherly countries in different crises.

For their part, the Somali side expressed deep thanks and appreciation for the efforts made by the Arab Republic of Egypt and the support it provides to the Somali people, stressing that such assistance reflects the spirit of brotherhood and joint cooperation between the two brotherly peoples.

This aid comes as an affirmation of the strength of the historical ties that unite Egypt and Somalia, and based on Egypt's leading role towards the countries of the African continent in various circumstances and providing them with full support and solidarity.