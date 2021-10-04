Egypt Sends Aircraft Loaded With Medical Aid to Somalia

2 October 2021
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

CAIRO [SMN] - An Egyptian military aircraft loaded with tons of medical and pharmaceutical aid departed to Somalia, to contribute to alleviating the burdens of the Somali brothers.

The aid was provided by the Ministry of Health and population and comes in implementation of the directives of President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi to continue Egyptian support with friendly and brotherly countries in different crises.

For their part, the Somali side expressed deep thanks and appreciation for the efforts made by the Arab Republic of Egypt and the support it provides to the Somali people, stressing that such assistance reflects the spirit of brotherhood and joint cooperation between the two brotherly peoples.

This aid comes as an affirmation of the strength of the historical ties that unite Egypt and Somalia, and based on Egypt's leading role towards the countries of the African continent in various circumstances and providing them with full support and solidarity.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X