Tanzania: Why Ruling On Sabaya Case Was Postponed

2 October 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Mussa Juma

Arusha — The Arusha District Court yesterday gave reasons of postponing thea ruling in a criminal case of armed robbery facing former Hai District Commissioner Lengai ole Sabaya and his two co-accused.

Postponing the ruling yesterday, court's Principal Resident Magistrate Amalia Mushi said the writing of the ruling had not been completed.

State attorneys, led by senior state attorney Tarsila Gervas, told the court that they were there for the reading of a ruling.

Defence lawyers Moses Mahuna, Dancon Oola, Sylivester Kahunduka and Fridolin Germelo did not object to the postponement of the ruling.

Magistrate Odira Amworo, who was absent yesterday, was to read the ruling.

Magistrate Amworo, who, from July 18, started hearing the case, said on August 24 that he would have made the ruling yesterday after eight exhibits and evidence from 11 state witnesses had been completed.

