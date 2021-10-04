Tanzania: Dangote Cement Injects Sh648 Million in Csr Projects

Mtwara — Dangote Cement Tanzania has allocated Sh648 million for implementation of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects in 13 villages in the region.

This is the first time the company is allocating funds for CSR projects since its establishment in 2015.

Targeted projects that will enjoy the funding fall under the community investment and Sustainable Development Goals, (SDGs) especially in the areas of education, health, water and sanitation.

Speaking during the handing over of a 60-metre water well constructed at the Imekua Village in Mtwara District on Thursday, the company's communications manager, Ms Rachael Singo, said that the donation is worth Sh27 million.

"We have been receiving a lot of requests from the villages around the company. But, we have decided to start with improving the provision of water services, understanding that water is life," she said.

Ms Singo said in the commemoration of the SDG Week, the company supports the government in the tree planting initiatives, investment to the community and campaigning against Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and increasing awareness against the Covid-19 vaccination.

She said that the company will also donate 500 desks to Mtwara District with a school at the village will be among the beneficiaries.

Ruvuma and Southern Coast Basin's representative that implemented the project, Mr Abasi Naembe said there were no doubt that water services will start flowing at the village in the next fourteen days.

An Imekuwa villager, Ms Anna Michael thanked the company for the donation, saying the grievances of fetching water from unsafe local sources would have reached to an end.

"We have been sharing water sources with cattle, goats and other animals. But, the project has been a liberation to the villagers," he said.

Mtwara District commissioner, Mr Dunstan Kyobya, joined hands with the villagers in thanking the company for its investment in the CSR to communities surrounding the company. The Imekua Village executive officer, Mr Hamis Saliboko, explained that the village has 402 households and a population of 1,886 villagers.