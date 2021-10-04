South Africa: Black Lawyers Association Comes Out to Bat for John Hlophe As SA's Chief Justice

analysis

Gauteng Acting High Court Judge Mabaeng Lenyai has signed a letter of Black Lawyers Association's support for Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe -- found guilty of gross misconduct by the JSC -- nominating him for the position of Chief Justice of South Africa.

The public nomination process closed on Friday, 1 October, which is when Lenyai, as Secretary-General of the Black Lawyers Association (BLA), dropped the letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Hlophe has, unsurprisingly, accepted the nomination even though he stands a snowball's chance in hell of succeeding.

However, by supporting Hlophe, the association has nailed its colours to the mast.

The Judge President of the Western Cape faces an impeachment hearing after a Judicial Conduct Tribunal (JCT) and the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) found him guilty of gross misconduct.

It appears the BLA did not seek to nominate or support several other heavyweight candidates including Supreme Court of Appeal President Mandisa Maya; Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo; Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo; and Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

Lenyai said the association joined "many civil society structures in our country who support the consideration and appointment of Judge Hlophe as Chief Justice of our Republic".

These "civil society...