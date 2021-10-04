South Africa: Poli Poli - the Rise of Rebellion and the Transition From Fighting Talk and Peaceful Resistance Into Armed Struggle

analysis

In 'Poli Poli', Barbara Masekela powerfully conveys the realities of life under apartheid KwaGuqa in the 1940s, Alexandra township in the 50s, and one of the oldest girls-only schools in KwaZulu-Natal, Inanda Seminary. The memoir follows her grandmother, a beer brewer and seller who lived through the immediate aftermath of the South African War; her professional parents' hard work and determination at a time when the state worked to shut doors for black people and their efforts to secure opportunities and safety for their children; and her going into exile to Ghana in 1963. 'Poli Poli' is published by Jonathan Ball.

Apartheid was showing its teeth. Forced removals, prison gangs working on white farms and in public spaces, especially in the small rural towns, slavery on the potato farms, pass raids, banishments and namings trailed all over the land. But the voices of resistance, hoarse from screaming out the injustices, were also rising. And as we listened we heard of boycotts and the defiance campaigns in the unlikeliest of places.

Then the people answered with the Freedom Charter. The deafening clamour for "freedom in our time" was in a moment eclipsed by the Treason Trial. It was my first year...