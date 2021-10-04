South Africa: Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi Concludes Two-Day Oversight Visit in Northern Cape

press release

Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi concluded her two-day oversight visit in the Northern Cape on Friday, committing that there will be a coordinated effort by government to resolve challenges for the occupation of Community Residential Units (CRU's) in the Lerato Park Integrated Housing Development Project.

The project, located in the Sol Plaatje Municipality in Kimberley, will deliver approximately 4 654 Breaking New Ground (formerly known as RDPs) and Affordable Rental housing units. The project is based on the integrated housing development principle to construct subsidised housing, social housing units and non-residential stands to the benefit of the community and will provide the same level of municipal services for residents.

"We are going to come back here again before the end of this month to handover units to the approved beneficiaries. My visit today, as it has been with other provinces, was to learn the best practices in the delivery of houses and more importantly, unblock and deal with challenges that are hampering service delivery, especially when it comes to issues of human settlements development," said Minister Kubayi.

The Minister was accompanied by Premier Dr Zamani Saul and MEC Bentley Vaas for the in-loco inspection of several human settlements projects and to hand over a house to the land restitution beneficiary, Mr Daniel Mabe Sekgoro of Ronaldsvlei. Mr Sekgoro is a Military Veteran, who like many others in the area, were dispossessed of their rightfully owned land.

"This is a clear indication that the Department of Human Settlements is serious about restoring the dignity of our communities, amongst them, our struggle stalwarts who made a contribution in the fight against past injustices," added the Minister.

The MEC for Human Settlements in the province, Mr Bentley Vass also assured the Minister and the Premier that they will meet with the Hull Street community on Monday 04 October 2021, to find solutions to the issues raised during a sod turning ceremony for the construction of the first phase of the Hull Street Social Housing Project. The project will yield 372 houses.