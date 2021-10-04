Egypt: Speech By President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi At the Celebration of the Judiciary Day

"Honorable Judges,

Members of the Supreme Judicial Council,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

I congratulate every member of the judicial authorities and bodies on the great Egyptian Judiciary Day, which coincides with the start of the judicial year and the representation of women in the Public Prosecution Office and the State Council; thus, women are accorded full constitutional rights in this field.

We affirm that the judicial institution is one of the main State authorities and is held in high regard by every Egyptian. This institution achieves justice, thus reinforcing public safety and security and spreading tranquility among citizens.

Based on this important role, the government was directed to provide the necessary allocations to develop the judicial system, achieve full justice, and facilitate services provided to citizens.

The development was undertaken in several pillars, including headquarters, mechanisms, and technological applications in use in order to facilitate access to legal information and speed up procedures for the swift processing of lawsuits and provision of services to citizens.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

The effective and efficient organization and administration of justice is a key issue in building a state of law for which the constitution guarantees the independence of the judiciary and makes its independence a barrier to any interference in its work or any influence exercised on it. Hence, judicial decisions would be issued in accordance with the rules of equity and protection for litigants.

Undoubtedly, issuing judgements based on justice, scientific grounds, and integrity reinforces the message of the Judicial Authority.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Your judicial legacy is rich, enjoys a good reputation and is replete with memorable actions; your present is immortalized by decisions that preserved the state, protected society, condemned outlaws, and released the innocent, for the sake of Allah, Glorified and Exalted be He.

Let your approach set an example to follow, your performance reveal your capabilities, and your judgment distinguish right from wrong. You should also know that the sacrifices and efforts you make alongside your brothers from the armed forces, the police, all state institutions and all segments of the population are the strong shield to preserve our country.

The current stage requires everyone to work hard, prioritize the country's interests, and be aware of the reality of our circumstances and what is going on around us. Thus, our future will be in our hands, our path will be safe and our homeland will be preserved. Accordingly, Egypt can always live in pride, peace and security with the minds of its wise people, the arms of its sons and daughters, and the care of Allah.

My sincere appreciation, respect and pride to you all.

Peace, mercy and blessings of Allah be upon you."