Egyptian, Jordanian PMs Review Key Projects in New Administrative Capital

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli and his visiting Jordanian counterpart Bisher Al Khasawneh reviewed Saturday 02/10/2021 key projects that are being implemented in the New Administrative Capital.

During the meeting, held at the Cabinet's HQ in the New Administrative Capital, Housing Minister Assem el Gazzar explained that those projects had been planned after thorough studies with several targets in mind.

Developing Sinai starts from the New Administrative Capital, located east of Cairo, as it is near to the Canal cities of Galala, Suez, Ismailia, and Port Said, el Gazzar said.

The New Administrative Capital should be connected to a network of mass transportation facilities, including a high-speed train, subway, tram and trolleybus, along with a new road network, he added.