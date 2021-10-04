Egyptian, Jordanian PMs Review Key Projects in New Administrative Capital

2 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli and his visiting Jordanian counterpart Bisher Al Khasawneh reviewed Saturday 02/10/2021 key projects that are being implemented in the New Administrative Capital.

During the meeting, held at the Cabinet's HQ in the New Administrative Capital, Housing Minister Assem el Gazzar explained that those projects had been planned after thorough studies with several targets in mind.

Developing Sinai starts from the New Administrative Capital, located east of Cairo, as it is near to the Canal cities of Galala, Suez, Ismailia, and Port Said, el Gazzar said.

The New Administrative Capital should be connected to a network of mass transportation facilities, including a high-speed train, subway, tram and trolleybus, along with a new road network, he added.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X