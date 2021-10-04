Tunisia: Saïed, Macron Hold Phone Call

2 October 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed held Saturday a phone call with his French opposite number Emmanuel Macron.

Cooperation in a wide range of areas and preparations for Djerba Francophonie Summit were discussed, the Presidency said. A package of ideas was submitted and will be tabled to the Secretary-General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF).

Kaïs Saïed said it is regrettable that France decided to cut the number of visas granted to Tunisian nationals. The decision may be revised, Macron said.

In another connection, President Saied said illegal migration "can only be addressed on the basis of a new approach." This will be Tunisia's focus after the cabinet formation.

The epidemiological situation significantly improved, said the Head of State, owing to "efforts made by Tunisia on the world scale and the support lent by many countries which helped stem the spread of the virus."

