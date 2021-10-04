Tunisia: Coronavirus - Patient Dies in Sfax, 9 More Infections Reported

Tunis/Tunisia — A patient with coronavirus died in Sfax in the last 24 hours, while 9 people have contracted the virus among 213 tested: a 4% positivity rate.

This takes the caseload in the region to 56,732 since the outbreak, including 1,739 fatalities and 55,017 recoveries, the Local Health Directorate said Saturday.

Sfax hospitals currently accommodate 46 coronavirus patients, including 20 in intensive care, while 15 are receiving care in private clinics.

On the other hand, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the governorate has reached 842,256 since the launch of the jab drive in mid-March.