Tunisia: Chicago Fall Tennis Classic - Ons Jabeur Reaches Final

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's tennis player Ons Jabeur (World's 16th) has qualified for the final of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic, United States, after Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina (world's 17th) retired in the second set at the semi-final.

Jabeur was leading 1 set to 0 and 3-2 in the second set.

She will face Sunday Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza (9th) who won via walkover against Czech Markéta Vondroušová earlier in the day.

Ons Jabeur had defeated Muguruza at round 3 in the latest edition of Wimbledon, UK.