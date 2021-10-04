Tunisia: Covid-19 - Gabès Logs Four More Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — Gabés reported zero COVID-19 deaths over the last 24 hours, Coordinator of the vigilance unit Houssine Jobrane told TAP on Saturday.

Four more infections were logged from 155 tests. They were detected in Oudhref, South Gabès, West Gabès and Ghannouch.

The caseload in the governorate now stands at 22,215, including 22,029 recoveries. Currently, there are 186 virus carriers. Nineteen patients are hospitalised, three of whom in intensive care in the university hospital.

The incidence rate presently stands at 46 per 100,000 inhabitants.