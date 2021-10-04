Tunisia: Echaâb, Alliance for Tunisia and Popular Current Call for Rallying in Support of Head of State

Tunis/Tunisia — Political parties 'Echaab', 'Alliance for Tunisia' and 'Popular Current' called on their supporters to participate, Sunday, in marches and rallies in the various governorates in support of President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed.

Supporters of the head of state have launched calls on social media to rally in support for his July 25 decisions, in response to the protest rally against Kaïs Saïed held by supporters of Ennahdha movement and others last Sunday in Tunis.

In a statement released Saturday, the Echaâb movement called on its activists, its structures and all national forces that believe in the "rectification process" to participate massively in these rallies, stressing the imperative to respect the requirements of peaceful assembly and avoid any form of provocation or defamation.

"Our participation comes to assert the will of the people to build a decent life where dignity and human rights are respected," said the party.

It also takes place to recall the slogans and demands of the revolution of December 17 and protect the state against "gangs of corruption and political mercenaries who plunder the resources and wealth of the people,» it added.

For its part, the Alliance for Tunisia, one of the six parties that support Kais Saied, urged its supporters and all Tunisians to participate in a peaceful march at Avenue Habib Bourguiba Sunday.

The party said in a statement that the purpose of this march is to rectify the democratic process and realise the will of the people to establish the Third Republic.

The Popular Current, for its part, posted on its Facebook page a photo of its founder Mohamed Brahmi, assassinated on July 25, 2013, joined by a call to demonstrate on Sunday.

In addition to the Echaâb movement, the Alliance for Tunisia and the Popular Current, the political parties that have expressed their support for Saïed are Tunisia Forward, Al-Baâth and the Socialist Democratic Patriotic Party (PPDS).