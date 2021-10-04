Tunisia: Coronavirus - Nearly 1.4 Million People Aged 40 and Over Not Vaccinated to Date (Rafla Dellagi)

Tunis/Tunisia — Nearly one million 400 thousand people aged 40 and over have not been vaccinated to date, said Health Minister's adviser Rafla Dellagi.

She told TAP about 70 pc of people in the age group of 40 years and over (4 million 630 thousand) have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 55 pc have been fully vaccinated.

"Many people refused to be vaccinated by AstraZeneca and postponed their vaccination appointments," she noted.

The organisation of open COVID-19 vaccination days for people aged 40 years and over, with the opportunity to choose the type of vaccine among 5 others aims to identify the reasons for this abstention from vaccination, she said.

She stressed that the open vaccination day held dedicated to people aged 40 years and over Saturday is so far below expectations.

"This group of people is the most exposed to infection with the coronavirus," she said, calling for the need to strengthen awareness campaigns, especially in all regions and popular neighborhoods.