São Tomé and Príncipe: Angolan Vice President Back From Sao Tome and Principe

3 October 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's Vice President of the Republic Bornito de Sousa left Sunday São Tomé and Príncipe back to Angola, after attending the inauguration ceremony of the new Head of State, Carlos Vila Nova, on Saturday.

During his stay in the capital of the archipelago, Bornito de Sousa was received by President Carlos Vila Nova, to whom he delivered a message from the Angolan President, João Lourenço.

On Friday, he also paid tribute to the figures of the two countries who fought for dignity and freedom. He laid a wreath on the statue of King Amador, anti-slavery and anti-colonial leader of Sao Tome.

Bornito de Sousa received in audience Angolan Catholic Teresian missionaries, who work in São Tomé and Príncipe.

Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe maintain diplomatic, cooperation and friendship relations for over 40 years.

