South Africa: Premier Bushy Maape Launches North West Vooma Vaccination Weekend Drive

press release

The Premier of North West Province Bushy Maape has yesterday, Saturday, 02 October, launched the Provincial Vooma Vaccination Weekend drive at Mabeskraal village outside Sun City, where he also got his second Pfizer dose. The launch which was held at the Batlhako Ba Matutu Tribal Hall in Mabeskraal village, was attended by locals who came in numbers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Through the Vooma Vaccination Weekend drive, government seeks to intensify the inoculation drive across all provinces by mobilising communities to get vaccinated against COVID-19, this to ensure that the national population immunity target set for December this year is achieved.

Addressing the local community during the provincial launch, Premier Maape urged them to make use of the vaccination opportunity in order to fight and defeat Coronavirus, saying this is a historical mission for all of us. "If we continue with vaccine hesitancy, history will record and judge us for failing to defeat this enemy, even though we have been encouraged many times to vaccinate", said Premier Maape.

Encouraged by the number of locals who came for vaccination, Premier Maape said he is positive that through the Vooma Vaccination drive, the provincial government will inoculate many people, thus making it possible for the province's population immunity target to be achieved. Premier Maape who also urged stakeholders such as the traditional leadership and churches to continue mobilising their communities and followers to vaccinate, said the provincial government will through this drive, ensure that vaccination services are taken closer to the people, every week.

In launching the Provincial Vooma Vaccination drive, Premier Maape was accompanied by Kgosi Mushi Mabe who is the Chairperson of the North West House of Traditional Leadership, MECs for Health, Education, Community Safety and Transport Management and Arts, Culture and Sports Recreation, as well as the Executive Mayor of Moses Kotane Local Municipality.

Activities for the Vooma Vaccination Weekend drive were also rolled out in other District Municipalities, supported by Ministers and Deputy Ministers deployed as National Champions of the District Development Model in these Districts, the MECs as well as Executive Mayors and Mayors.

As at Friday, 01 October, the province had administered just over 1 million vaccines. The province's target for population immunity is 2.7 million people, which must be reached by December.