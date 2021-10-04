South Africa: MEC Anroux Marais Encourages All to Register for the Provincial 'Get Active Virtual Walking/Running Event'

press release

Minister Marais encourages all to register for the provincial "Get Active Virtual Walking/Running Event"

It is that time of the year again in which the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport, in partnership with Western Province Athletics will be hosting a Provincial "Get Active" virtual walking event that is aligned to the TAFISA - World Walking Day initiative.

This day aims to create an opportunity for every citizen to use walking or running as an activity to keep healthy to increase wellness in the province. Minister Anroux Marais said, "Let's choose to be active because our wellness depends on it. Let us support World Mental Health Day on 10 October 2021 by registering our families and all those we hold dear for this virtual event".

Below are the details to register:

Every entrant will be able to enter more than one distance, however each distance should be completed in one attempt.

Registration start date: 27 September 2021

Event Dates: 03 October to 11 October 2021

Registration closing time: Open online

Registration link: https://provincialgetactive.topevents.co.za/

Once you have completed your event, please load your event information via a link that will be sent to your email address once you have successfully registered online.

Every participant that submits their completed confirmation form will automatically be entered into a lucky prize draw sponsored by Western Province Athletics.

There is no cost for entries for all participants.

Each participant should perform their choice of activity in a safe environment whilst observing strict Covid-19 protocols.

For further enquiries, do not hesitate to contact Jody Urion on Jody.Urion@westerncape.gov.za or 021 483 9629.