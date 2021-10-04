Somalia's Partners Call On Farmajo and Roble to End Political Dispute

3 October 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The international partners have called on Somalia's two top leaders to end their differences and engage in mediated efforts to resolve the differences expressed in their exchange of statements on 16 September 2021.

In a statement, the partners urged Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and Prime minister Mohamed Hussein Roble to resolve political discord which may jeopardize the gains made in the country.

"Nevertheless, partners remain concerned that the core issues have not been resolved, despite over two weeks of mediation efforts. This ongoing political uncertainty has increased the risk of further delays to the electoral process and led to confusion over the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Security (MoIS) and National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), whose effectiveness is vital to combating Al-Shabaab and maintaining the security situation in the country." the statement read in part.

The partners, including the African Union, the United Nations and European Union, also called the President and Prime Minister to reach an agreement as soon as possible, to maintain focus on the implementation of the 17 September 2020 and 27 May 2021 electoral agreements

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X