Somalia's Partners Call On Farmajo and Roble to End Political Dispute

The international partners have called on Somalia's two top leaders to end their differences and engage in mediated efforts to resolve the differences expressed in their exchange of statements on 16 September 2021.

In a statement, the partners urged Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and Prime minister Mohamed Hussein Roble to resolve political discord which may jeopardize the gains made in the country.

"Nevertheless, partners remain concerned that the core issues have not been resolved, despite over two weeks of mediation efforts. This ongoing political uncertainty has increased the risk of further delays to the electoral process and led to confusion over the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Security (MoIS) and National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), whose effectiveness is vital to combating Al-Shabaab and maintaining the security situation in the country." the statement read in part.

The partners, including the African Union, the United Nations and European Union, also called the President and Prime Minister to reach an agreement as soon as possible, to maintain focus on the implementation of the 17 September 2020 and 27 May 2021 electoral agreements