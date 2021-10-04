Somalia Condemns Somaliland's Repatriation Operation

Somalia's Minister of Justice Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur (Jama) has strongly condemned the deportation of people from the southwestern region of Las Anod in the Sool region by the Somaliland authorities.

Minister Jama also described it as unfortunate that certain people were being targeted for doing business peacefully in the city, and some were evicted from their property and homes.

"I call on the Somaliland administration to refrain from such acts that do not reflect Islamic, state or Somali culture," he said.

Minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur also called on intellectuals, clerics, scholars, clans, elders, human rights organizations and the people of Las Anod not to remain silent and apologize for this "outrageous act" and their role to resolve this issue.

Information Minister Osman Dubbe also expressed deep sadness over the deportation of Somali nationals in Las Anod and called on the people of Las Anod to preserve their Somali identity.

On Saturday, Somaliland authorities repatriated 700 people - including women and children - from their homes in Las Anod to the Mudug region saying that the Somaliland authorities have violated cultural traditions.