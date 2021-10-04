South Africa: Palliative Care in a Time of Covid-19 - a Patient's Quality of Life and Dignified Death Are Paramount

analysis

In countries such as South Africa, Kenya and Tanzania, nurses are not permitted to prescribe morphine. This must change, to ease patients' suffering and give them a dignified death.

Dr Desia Colgan is a senior law lecturer at the University of Witwatersrand. Nicola GunnClark previously worked at the National Hospice Association in South Africa (HPCA) on legal projects. Emmanuel Kamonyo Sibomana is a member of Quebec Bar (Membre du Barreau du Québec) who previously worked as Health Rights Officer for Open Society East Africa.

Human beings have a right to live a life with dignity which is free of suffering, pain and stigma, no matter how short their life may be. When it comes to people who are living with a serious condition or illness the question is, how can quality of life be ensured?

The reality is many seriously ill patients, particularly in Africa, struggle with ever-increasing pain, finally dying without relief while immediate carers, often loved ones, stand by helpless and emotionally broken. This suffering is as a result of limited access to oral liquid morphine, a situation exacerbated by the lack of knowledge on how to administer pain-relieving medicine. It is unfortunate that governments overlook the fact...