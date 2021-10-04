Tunisia: Sidi Bouzid - March to Support Decisions of President Saïed

Tunis/Tunisia — Supporters of the President of the Republic, Kaïs Saïed, participated Sunday, October 3, 2021, in a march to support his decisions and initiatives, starting from the square Bouazizi in the city of Sidi Bouzid, passing through the main avenue of the city, to arrive in front of the headquarters of Ennahdha movement.

Several slogans were chanted during the march, calling for the unveiling of corruption files, accountability for the corrupt and the completion of the process of 25 July 2021.

On July 25, 2021, Saïed had announced exceptional measures relating to the dismissal of Prime Minister, Hichem Méchichi, the freezing of the activities of the Parliament and the lifting of the immunity of deputies.

In the capital Tunis, a rally in support of the presidential decisions is held, as in several governorates in the country.