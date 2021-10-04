South Africa: Objection Sustained - Judicial Service Commission to Reinterview Constitutional Court Candidates

3 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Dianne Hawker

It's not often that you get an opportunity for a do-over, especially after your engagement in a process televised across the country is heavily criticised. But this week members of the Judicial Service Commission will have just such an opportunity as they reinterview candidates for two vacancies at the Constitutional Court.

Dianne Hawker is a news editor at Newzroom Afrika and has been working as a legal journalist for 15 years.

In April the commission conducted the same interviews and within weeks of releasing its shortlist was taken to court for a flawed process. The recommended candidates were Judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane, Judge Jody Kollapen, Judge Rammaka Mathopo, Judge Mahube Molemela and Judge Bashier Vally.

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) called the process irrational and arbitrary, especially criticising the process of deliberations where five candidates were selected for consideration by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"Within minutes of the commencement of deliberations, the Chief Justice presented a list of five judges. He did not explain why this was not done by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) as a whole. Nor did he explain whether or not he had discussed it with any other member of the JSC,...

