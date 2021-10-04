Somalia: PM Roble and His Entourage Arrives in Barawe

Somalia's Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and a delegation led by him arrived in Barawe town in the Lower Shabelle region on Sunday.

The Prime Minister's delegation was welcomed at Barawe International Airport by top officials of the South West Administration including the President of the South West Administration, the Speaker of Parliament, Ministers, MPs, regional and district administrations as well as various sections of the community in Barawe.

"Somali Prime Minster Mohamed Hussein Roble is visiting the coastal ancient town of Baraawe the capital city of South West State where he was warmly welcomed. Barawe is one of the election sites for the upcoming parliamentary elections in the country," government spokesman Ibrahim Moalimuu.

The purpose of Prime Minister Roble's delegation's visit to Barawe is said to be to monitor the security situation in Barawe district, one of the areas where the Somali Parliamentary elections are taking place.

The prime minister has already visited the cities of Kismayo and Garbaharey in Gedo and Lower Jubba regions where members of parliament will be elected.

The Prime Minister's delegation is scheduled to hold meetings with traditional elders, district administration, government and AMISOM officials to discuss the security situation in Barawe as well as participation in the upcoming elections for the lower house of the Federal Parliament of Somalia.