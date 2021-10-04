South Africa: Radio Frequency Spectrum - Icasa Is a Threat to the Economy, Say Mobile Operators and Industry Players

analysis

Like Eskom and pandemic lockdowns, South Africa's telecommunications regulator and its puzzling policy decisions have undermined economic recovery efforts in the country.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

People working or studying from home because of the stubborn Covid-19 pandemic might experience a noticeable deterioration in the quality of their internet connection and download speeds in SA from 1 December, making it difficult to connect to virtual meetings and stream movies and games without interruptions.

The blame has been laid squarely on SA's telecommunications regulator, with its recent policy decision that mobile operators say will cause harm to consumers and further damage to the country's broken economy.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) is pressing ahead with a plan to withdraw the temporary radio frequency spectrum - issued in April 2020 to mobile operators under the Covid-19 regulations - at the end of November 2021.

Spectrum refers to the radio frequencies on which data and information is transmitted. The release of more spectrum by Icasa means a better-quality service for consumers with fewer dropped calls, faster download speeds and wider mobile network coverage across the country.

The temporary spectrum issued by Icasa, which was unused,...