South Africa: Siyabonga Ndlangamandla On Planting the Seed of Food Gardens in the Thriving Makers Valley Area

During the Covid-19 crisis, many non-profit organisations have kept communities fed through soup kitchens. But the Makers Valley Partnership farm has done more than ensure food for the poor. It has pioneered sustainable community systems for access to food by encouraging people to grow their own.

The Makers Valley Partnership farm is integral to the Makers Valley Partnership, born out of the collaborative Covid-19 response to the high levels of hunger in the Makers Valley area, east of the central business district of Johannesburg.

The initiative is largely managed by its co-founder and board member of the broader Makers Valley Partnership, Siyabonga Ndlangamandla, who is a resident and urban farmer.

According to Ndlangamandla, he created the farming venture to support farmers, gardeners and others interested in growing their own food within the Makers Valley community to create a sense of food security and to make use of the pavements and open spaces in the neighbourhood that remain neglected.

Nkosinathi Thango, who runs a community garden project at a former illegal dumping site. (Photo: Supplied)

"I am connected to the food sector and making a difference in my immediate community in realising and experiencing hunger through many faces who came knocking...