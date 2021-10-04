Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

One patient has been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Center in Dubarwa, Southern Region.

On the other hand, twelve patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 6,650 while the number of deaths stands at 42.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 6,723.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

3 October 2021