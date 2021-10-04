South Africa: Nkosana Makate's Please Call Me Claim in 'Mischievous' Writ of Execution Drama

3 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jessica Bezuidenhout

Nkosana Makate's decade-long battle against Vodacom has triggered a curious movement of supporters, but squabbles with former litigation funders continue to haunt him.

Nkosana Makate has averted his lucrative Please Call Me claim against cellphone giant Vodacom from being attached by the Sheriff of the Court.

The claim was at risk of being sold on public auction after one of Makate's original litigation funders, Chris Schoeman, obtained a writ of execution over a R224,000 debt.

This comes against a backdrop of Vodacom's R47-million offer to Makate and his latest High Court application for a review of that amount as he believes he is due closer to R10-billion.

The debt for which the writ was obtained relates to the cost order awarded against Makate following his court bid to have Schoeman declared a vexatious litigant.

Schoeman was the representative of a company that first stepped in as financial backer of Makate's claim in 2011.

The two have become embroiled in legal action in recent years and personally, Schoeman no longer enjoys any claim to a slice of Makate's eventual Vodacom pay cheque.

