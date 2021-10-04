Egypt: Armed Forces Mourns Its Martyr in Mali

3 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Armed Forces mourned on Sunday the death of an Egyptian peace-keeper who fell martyr in an explosive charge blast in Mali recently.

Armed Forces Spokesman Colonel Gharib Abdel Hafez said the explosion killed a non-commissioned officer and the injured three others and offered condolences to the family of the martyr and wished a speedy recovery to the wounded.

The Armed Forces affirmed that its role in peace-keeping emanates from its belief in the importance of peace, co-existence and elimination of terrorism under the umbrella of the United Nations, said the spokesman.

