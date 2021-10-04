Egypt: PM Greets Sisi On 48th Anniversary of October War Victory

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli sent a cable of greetings to President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on the occasion of the 48th anniversary of October war victory.

In his cable, Madbouli, on behalf of the government members, expressed his sincerest wishes to the president on this glorious occasion. He said this occasion will remain a source of the Egyptians' pride of their Armed Forces and its personnel who sacrificed their lives to defend the homeland's dignity and soil.

He pledged that the government would continue to exert its utmost efforts to achieve all-out development nationwide, wishing Egypt to enjoy more prosperity and progress.

MENA