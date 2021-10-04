Egypt: PM Greets Sisi On 48th Anniversary of October War Victory

3 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli sent a cable of greetings to President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on the occasion of the 48th anniversary of October war victory.

In his cable, Madbouli, on behalf of the government members, expressed his sincerest wishes to the president on this glorious occasion. He said this occasion will remain a source of the Egyptians' pride of their Armed Forces and its personnel who sacrificed their lives to defend the homeland's dignity and soil.

He pledged that the government would continue to exert its utmost efforts to achieve all-out development nationwide, wishing Egypt to enjoy more prosperity and progress.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X