President Abdel Fattah El Sisi issued on Sunday decree no. 437 of 2021 on establishing "Wadi El Nile" private university in Fayoum.

According to the decree, the non-profit university will be based in Hadeq Damu region in the upper Egyptian governorate.

It includes faculties of engineering, medicine, clinical pharmacy and pharmaceutical industry, dentistry, arts and design, human and administrative sciences and applied sciences.

MENA