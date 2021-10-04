Egypt: Madbouli Congratulates Defense Minister On 6th of October War Anniversary

Prime Minister Mousafa Madbouli sent a congratulatory cable Sunday to Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Minister of Defense and Military Production Mohamed Zaki on the occasion of the anniversary of the 6th of October War victory.

In his cable, the prime minister extended his heartfelt feelings to the defense minister and the armed forces on the commemoration of such a great occasion that would remain in the memory of all generations.

He supplicated to God Almighty to protect the armed forces men; the country's main shield that would face up to any attempt targeting its security and stability.

MENA