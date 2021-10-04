Tunisia: Ennadha Denounces Arrest of TV Host Amer Ayed and MP Abdellatif Aloui

Tunis/Tunisia — Ennahdha movement said Sunday opposed the arrest of TV host Amer Ayed and Abdellatif Aloui, MP and former leader in the Al-Karama coalition, on the orders of military justice.

This arrest is an "infringement of their right to a fair trial provided by the constitution," denounced the movement in a statement.

The party expressed its concern about the arrest of the frozen MP Abdellatif Aloui, to prevent the bureau of the House of Representatives of the People to reach the quorum to meet and discuss the freezing of the parliamentary institution.

Lawyer Samir Ben Amor had announced the arrest, Sunday morning, of host Amer Ayed and Abdellatif Aloui, frozen MP and former leader of Al Karama, on the orders of military justice.

The decision to arrest is taken following statements targeting the President of the Republic, Kais Said, during a programme, broadcast on the private channel "Zitouna".

Ennahdha movement has strongly denounced the series of arrests that have targeted MPs and journalists, "for exercising their right to freedom of expression," stressing, moreover, its commitment to respect the independence of justice.