Tunisia: Arab Club Basketball Championship (Day 3) - Ezzahra Sports Defeat Alyarmouk (Kuwait) 95-85

3 October 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Ezzahra Sport achieved a third consecutive success in the 33rd Arab Club Basketball Championship (men's) after beating the Kuwait team Alyarmouk Sports 95-65, at a day-2 game played Sunday night in Alexandria, Egypt consolidating its leadership of Group B.

Ezzahra defeated the Greek-Sudanese (112-36), during the first day of the competition and Emirati Sharjah FC (88-81) at a day-2 game played Friday night.

Ezzahra will play, Monday in its fourth and last game of the first round, Qatari Al-Wakra (Qatar).

