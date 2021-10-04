Egypt, Russia FMs to Meet in Moscow

3 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will hold a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on means of promoting relations between the two countries and issues of mutual concern at the regional and international levels, Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Hafez said.

Shoukry will head for Moscow on Sunday evening at an invitation of Lavrov as part of political consultations between the two sides, the spokesman said.

Shoukry will hold another meeting with Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev on means of boosting cooperation and coordination between the two countries during the coming period.

