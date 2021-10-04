Egyptian-Russian Youth Forum Continues Sessions

The second session of the Egyptian-Russian youth forum kicked off on Sunday under the theme of "Youth Exchange and its role in activating youth diplomacy".

The forum is organized by the Youth and Sports Ministry in cooperation with the Foreign Ministry, the Russian Federal Agency for Youth Affairs and the Arab Academy for Science, Technology & Maritime Transport.

Head of the Senate's Foreign and Affairs Affairs head Abdel Hai Ebeid said the forum can contribute to enriching Egyptian-Russian relations, referring to the role of parliamentary councils in promoting relations between Cairo and Moscow.

He also stressed that exchanging youths between the two sides can also play a role in activating youth diplomacy.

Youth and Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhi and Russian Ambassador to Egypt Georgy Borisenko co-opened the forum earlier in the day. The forum will run till October 9 as part of the Year of Egyptian-Russian Humanitarian Exchange, launched by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The first edition of the forum was held in the Russian city of Kazan.

