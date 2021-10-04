Egyptian-Russian Youth Forum Continues Sessions

3 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The second session of the Egyptian-Russian youth forum kicked off on Sunday under the theme of "Youth Exchange and its role in activating youth diplomacy".

The forum is organized by the Youth and Sports Ministry in cooperation with the Foreign Ministry, the Russian Federal Agency for Youth Affairs and the Arab Academy for Science, Technology & Maritime Transport.

The forum, now in its second edition, is taking place under the theme of "Youth Exchange and its role in activating youth diplomacy".

Head of the Senate's Foreign and Affairs Affairs head Abdel Hai Ebeid said the forum can contribute to enriching Egyptian-Russian relations, referring to the role of parliamentary councils in promoting relations between Cairo and Moscow.

He also stressed that exchanging youths between the two sides can also play a role in activating youth diplomacy.

Youth and Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhi and Russian Ambassador to Egypt Georgy Borisenko co-opened the forum earlier in the day. The forum will run till October 9 as part of the Year of Egyptian-Russian Humanitarian Exchange, launched by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The first edition of the forum was held in the Russian city of Kazan.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X