Liberia: VP Taylor Unhappy

1 October 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The Vice President of the Liberia, madam Jewel Howard-Taylor, has expressed her unhappiness over what she termed ritualistic killings in the country.

As a result of that, she wants the security to take full charge to ensure the protection of citizens. She told journalists at her office on Wednesday. "Women are felling more insure than ever before in the history of this country; especially when dead body of women are found all on the streets with private parts extracted," she said.

"I hear the stories of young people who were taken to places where people were been used for ritualistic purposes; this is alarming, and I think it calls for those of us who are national leaders to add our voices to call our security forces to be more vigilant to find out why and how there is alarming wave of murders taking place and how it can be brought to an end," the VP said.

"It is the Government's responsibility to provide security, peace and protection for all its citizens through all its security forces", Liberia's first female vice present said.

But on Wednesday the police said the recent killing of a lady whose body was displayed on social media was not recent. "This is a body which took place since 2018. Even the most recent one of another lady is not from Liberia" IGP Patrick Sudue told state radio Wednesday"

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X