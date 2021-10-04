Liberia: VP Taylor Unhappy

The Vice President of the Liberia, madam Jewel Howard-Taylor, has expressed her unhappiness over what she termed ritualistic killings in the country.

As a result of that, she wants the security to take full charge to ensure the protection of citizens. She told journalists at her office on Wednesday. "Women are felling more insure than ever before in the history of this country; especially when dead body of women are found all on the streets with private parts extracted," she said.

"I hear the stories of young people who were taken to places where people were been used for ritualistic purposes; this is alarming, and I think it calls for those of us who are national leaders to add our voices to call our security forces to be more vigilant to find out why and how there is alarming wave of murders taking place and how it can be brought to an end," the VP said.

"It is the Government's responsibility to provide security, peace and protection for all its citizens through all its security forces", Liberia's first female vice present said.

But on Wednesday the police said the recent killing of a lady whose body was displayed on social media was not recent. "This is a body which took place since 2018. Even the most recent one of another lady is not from Liberia" IGP Patrick Sudue told state radio Wednesday"