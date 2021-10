Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's tennis player Ons Jabeur (World's 16th) was defeated Sunday by Spanish( Garbiñe Muguruza (9th) 1-2 (6-3, 3-6, 0-6) at the final of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic, United States.

Ons Jabeur had qualified for the final after Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina (world's 17th) retired in the second set at the semi-final.

Ons Jabeur had defeated Muguruza at round 3 in the latest edition of Wimbledon, UK.