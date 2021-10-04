Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 46,000 Jab Appointments Missed On October 3

Tunis/Tunisia — 79,127 text message invites were sent on October 3, but only 32,912 people honoured their jab appointments, the Health Ministry said.

63,346 people were invited to get their first shots, but only 25,559 people got inoculated, and 15,781 people were invited to get their boosters and only 7,353 received their shots.

8,196,113 COVID-19 vaccine jabs have been administered so far, including 5,139,289 first shots and 3,056,824 boosters, the ministry added.

The number of the fully vaccinated people have so far reached 3,896,327 and is as follows: 3,056,824 get two shots, 355,380 got one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose and a further 484,123 had one jab as they had been infected before.

The number of people registered on Evax.tn platform reached 6,383,086 on this date.