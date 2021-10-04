Liberia: LNP Receives Stationery Donations From Liberian Citizen

The Liberia National Police (LNP) has received a small package of stationeries in donation from Mr. Maxson S. Kpakio, Founder and Executive Director, Justice Forum Liberia (J.F.L.).

Mr. Kpakio presented the items to police authorities at LNP headquarters in Monrovia Friday, 1 October 2021 to specifically aid the work of LNP's public affairs section, the homicide division, and the police liaison office.

He said he was moved to do the donation out of his dislike of seeing the lack of papers at police deports when complaints are filed and in some cases, those involved with complaints are requested to provide their own stationeries in order to get the work done.

"It's been in my mind as a concerned citizen that offices such as the two offices here and the Women and Children Section of all police depots, they don't have to go out of papers, stationeries for that matter because the public depends on those offices," said Mr. Kpakio.

He used the occasion to urge the police authorities not to respond to advocates with anger and to consider them as Liberian citizens when they are complaining and demanding the police to take action when something happens.

"So in that token, you shouldn't respond to us with anger. We want you to deal with us, you know, with respect, mutual respect, and use your administrative skills as well," Mr. Kpakio added.

Taking delivery of the donation on behalf of the authorities, Mr. Moses Carter, spokesman of the Liberia National Police expressed profound appreciation to Kpakio for thinking about the police in that form and manner.

"Today you've come and you've presented these items. Someone will say they are not enough, they are not plenty, but guess what? We appreciate them because if you have several citizens like your kind coming to us and doing this we will have no reason to be crying around here for some logistics," said Carter.

He noted that it's one thing to criticize the police for unethical practices and other things, but it's another thing to find a solution from a community perspective.

Carter indicated that Mr. Kpakio's donation tells that he is not just interested in critiquing the police work as a civil society person, but also interested in supporting the police work.

He noted that the police and the community are partners, and therefore the LNP wants to put more emphasis on more community policing to create an enabling environment where citizens can see the police as friends and feel secure in dealing with them.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Aaron Mulbah and LNP Chief of Court Liaison Mr. Jerry K.M. Yawah represented the LNP beneficiary section