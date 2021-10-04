Liberia: Above Self Rotary Club Launches Empowerment Project

The Above Self Rotary Club of Monrovia in partnership with Educare and its international partners lunches the women empowerment in West Africa-grant project.

The project was launched Friday, October 1, 2021, at the Young Women Christian Association of Liberia (YWCA) national headquarters in Congo Town, outside Monrovia.

However, the women empowerment in West Africa-grant project is a parlor exercise specifically designed a year ago to focus on ways in which women entrepreneurs, who are already in business at small levels in Liberia can improve their capacity and expand their businesses.

Importantly, the project seeks to empower women with basic business and financial management skills, peace review skill training, and provide support at the end of the training.

Meanwhile, the Rotary has committed to covering the entire Liberia and other countries in West Africa.

Speaking at the launch, the head of the project in Liberia, Mr. P.P. Welson emphasized that the project goal is to become a model that would lead to the development of other projects for areas in the economy.

He thanked the international partners and members of various Rotary Clubs around the world who came together to support the successful launch of the project.

Representatives from the ministry of youth and sports, YWCA, and the ministry of gender, children, and social protection respectively applauded the effort of the Rotary Club International for the partnership and doing as much as possible to achieve the project.

The Rotary Club is an international body established on August 23, 1905, to help humanity.