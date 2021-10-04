Liberia: Samukai Supporters Warn GOL

... ..that there will be Non Compliance Posture

The uncertainty of Lofa County Senator Elect, Brownie Samukai during the December 8, 2020 senatorial elections is creating instability amongst the peace loving citizens of Lofa County, especially his supporters.

During the weekend in Voinjama City, the Friends of Samukai (FOS)and Lofa County Citizens in Solidarity With Senator Elect Brownie Samukai warned the Liberian Government not to turn the people of Lofa County decision. That during so, would lead them to institute a non-compliance posture across Lofa County including those of Montserrado county.

Their reaction was in line with some Citizens of Lofa County who filed a petition to the Supreme Court of Liberia recently through Cllr. Joseph Jallah who contested the election including Cllr. Korboi Johnson and Cllr.Lavela Supuwood and others to declare Lofa County senatorial seat vacant.

According to the statement issued during a press conference presided over by the Chairman of The Friends of Senator-Elect Brownie Samukai Voinjama District , Lofa County , David Mawolo , the citizens of Lofa County, particularly the 20, 431 persons who voted for senator elect Samukai termed the petition filed by those who they called some supporters of defeated candidates Cllr. Joseph Jallah, backed by some members of the regime, describing such action as post-election mental trauma and another strategy to the delay of the representation of the people of Lofa County; since there is no law to stop the senator -elect Samukai.

"This political roadblocks that continues to hinder the certification of Mr. Browine J. Samukai is being championed by the Liberian government through the Solicitor General Cllr. Syrenius Cephus and some members of the supreme Court Bench which has caused unwarranted sufferings and stress , not only for us, the people of Lofa County, but the entire democratic process "he indicated.

Mawolo further narrated that it was in that light that the ill-jurisprudence petition that they decided to remind the Chief Justice ,Cllr. Francis Korpor and the full bench of the Supreme Court of Liberia that what was done to Associate Justice Kaibeneh Ja'neh to have him illegally removed, which according to him brought shame and embarrassment to the Country's Judiciary System, stressing that it will not survive in the daylight of the traditional county of Lofa, especially to their son Browine Samukai.

He said the people of Lofa, Particularly the voters stand by the organic laws of Liberia stressing that they are prepared to defend the decision of the peace -loving citizens of Lofa County in line with Article (i)of the Liberian Constitution that vested all powers in the people.

"This, we will do in response to any violation of the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia with every means within our power" he said.

Additionally, Mawolo reflected that in order not to replay the abuse of power which created the 14 years of civil unrest , they, as friends of Senator - elect Browine Samukai are warning those who, according to him are behind the petition, describing such action as further manifestation of political road blocks of their senator's certification to desist from their political games and which hunts for the good of the fragile peace of Liberia.

Mr. Mowolo, moreover said they in Lofa County have joined the many Lofians in Monrovia and in the Diaspora to remind everyone, including the international partners , the United Nations ,African Union , the ECOWAS and other concerned institutions about the continual delay of Lofa County Citizens of their democratic rights to be represented at the Liberian Senate as unacceptable.

According to him, they will accept nothing less than the respect to their political decisions made on December 8, 2020 emphasizing that anything to the contrary will lead them to an unspecified noncompliance posture from the citizens of Lofa.