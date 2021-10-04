Liberia: Terrible Lofa Road

journalists describe condition

VOINJAMA-Road connectivity is seriously becoming the major challenge confronting the people of Lofa County, one of Liberia's key producers of food .

Recently, during president George Weah's County Tour to Lofa , the Ministry of Public Works and its contractors did major intervention that made the road accessible for both the president and other road users at the time.

During the President's Interaction with the citizens, in Lofa, he assured them that they will benefit from the Government's road pavement transformation.

President Weah's statement during his interaction with the citizens of Lofa and their leaders, stimulated the People of Lofa hope.

Because of the deplorable road condition during the rainy season, it also affected the county's stand in sustaining Liberia's economic developmental drive through agriculture.

Acting Public Works Minister, Ruth Coker-Collins, told the Citizens of Lofa county on state radio in Monrovia recently following president Weah's declaration regarding the paving of Bong to Lofa road, emphasizing that the Government through the Ministry of Public Works was going to ensure that there are interventions by the contractors with the objective of keeping the road assessable.

But contrary to Minister Coker-Collins public assertion, it was seen during visitation of the Press Union of Liberia to Lofa, it was seen that the route to Voinjama City, experienced serious challenges.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Infrastructure Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Liberian m

0 33

Share

edia professionals have to dig the mud to create bush road path for their buses to commute from Zorzor to Voinjama City.

Due to the insensitive of the deplorable road conduction, the journalists have to sleep in open areas. The bad road condition and the sleeping in the open on the road attributed to some of PUL members to contract sickness, especially female.

The citizens and commuters inclusive of drivers , journalists , business people among others told the media that there is a need for government's quick intervention in making the Lofa road assessable and do away with politics .At the same time, several residents of Voinjama city expressed the hope that with the coming of the team of journalists through the PUL, they were of the conviction that the media will unearth those constrains facing them, mostly the lack of road for the government to make impactful intervention.