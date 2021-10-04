Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Promises Robust War Against Drug Abuse, Social Vices

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said his administration would continue to collaborate with organisations and individuals to curb the menace of drug abuse and other social vices affecting the society.

The governor who stated this at the commissioning of Ile Ayo (House of Joy) Drug Rehabilitation Facility in Alausa, Ikeja, by the Freedom Foundation in collaboration with the state government commended its founder, Pastor Tony Rapu, for his commitment toward empowering the youths and addressing social vices, especially issues of drugs abuse and substance abuse.

He said Ile Ayo is a real partnership that presents a platform that would not be put to waste but would move the state and country forward as well as a community-based centre that had divine involvement.

Also speaking at the God Bless Nigeria (GBN) Independence Day Freedom Rally held at Agege Stadium, on Sunday, Governor Sanwo-Olu in his keynote address, said his administration is ready to give a better life, job opportunities and work together with communities across the state to make life more meaningful to the youths.

He said, "All we are about is the spirit of collaboration; it is the spirit of togetherness and oneness. And that is the reason Lagos state government and I personally will work with Freedom Foundation to see that they scale up all the good things they are doing to bring about community development, skills acquisition, jobs creation."

"We will ensure that we work collaboratively to assist everybody that needs help and those who have issues that need to be resolved, be it drug, substance use and abuse would be assisted to give everybody a new hope, a new life, a new beginning so that they can become better citizens for Nigeria, better Lagosians and better individuals for their families."

Earlier, Pastor Rapu commended the Governor Sanwo-Olu's administration for partnering with his foundation, saying the operation better life initiative by his foundation is a partnership for transformation through rehabilitation, welfare, empowerment and skills acquisition to build the capacity of young men and women on the streets.