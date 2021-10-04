Nigeria: NNPC Denies Conducting Recruitment Exercise

4 October 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Obas Esiedesa

Abuja — The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Sunday said it is not conducting a recruitment exercise as reported in some social media.

The Corporation in a statement said "it is not not true and the public should disregard it in its entirety".

The national oil company added: "Whenever NNPC decides to conduct a recruitment exercise, it will announce this to the public through authentic public communication channels including the NNPC's website (www.nnpcgroup.com)".

