Nigeria: 500,000 Nigerian Refugees in Cameroon, Niger, Libya, Others - Govt

4 October 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka

Kaduna — The National Commission for Refugees, Migrant and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFR) has said that about 500,000 Nigerian refugees are awaiting repatriation from Cameroon, Niger, Chad, Libya, Mali and other countries. It also said over 73,000 registered refugees from over 23 countries are residing in Nigeria.

NCFR's Federal Commissioner, Iman Suleiman Ibrahim, stated this at the 44 Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna during the donation of electric wheelchairs and other items to the health centre.

The items were donated in collaboration with the Defence and Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA) as part of the commission's 'zero hunger' project. She said the country's acute insecurity challenges, man-made and natural disasters have increased the number of internally displaced persons to over three million within the space of just one year.

"The project is borne out of the necessity to streamline and enhance the distribution and availability of food and non-food items to address the immediate nutritional needs of all persons of concern, including officers who, in the line of duty, were inflicted with injuries.

The president of DEPOWA, Mrs. Vickie Irabor, said the gesture was to show gratitude and support to the brave and courageous soldiers, who put their lives on the line for the country.

She said, "As wives and mothers of these wounded soldiers, we have come to let you know that injuries sustained in combat speak to the nation of your sacrifice, but beyond that, they should remind you of millions of Nigerians that continue to move freely in safety because of your sacrifice.

"This has put you on the register of heroes of our great nation. We celebrate you, we thank you and also implore you to not allow these scars limit you; you are not alone as we will continue to stand by you. There is a bright future ahead of you so keep hope alive." The Acting Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Col. Ndidi Onuchukwu, appreciated DEPOWA for the donation and assured that the items would be properly utilised for the treatment of soldiers wounded in action.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X